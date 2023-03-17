Everything to know about nuclear fuel uranium

Eastern Libyan forces said on Thursday that 10 drums of uranium declared missing by the UN nuclear watchdog had been found near the warehouse they were taken from in southern Libya.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Wednesday its inspectors found out about the missing uranium after carrying out an inspection originally planned for last year that "had to be postponed because of the security situation in the region".

Here is everything you need to know about uranium and its usage as a nuclear fuel.

WHAT IS URANIUM AND WHERE CAN IT BE FOUND?

Uranium is a heavy metal which occurs naturally in low concentrations in soil, rock and water. It is commercially extracted from uranium-bearing minerals.