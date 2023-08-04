For years, Gao enjoyed a big apartment in scenic west Beijing and an E-ClassMercedes-Benz. He lost it all this week as a result of the most extreme rainfall to hit the Chinese capital in 140 years.

Raging floods, caused by storms that followed Typhoon Doksuri, destroyed his ground-floor apartment and washed his Merc away. His front window is now blocked by tree trunks and his living room filled with debris. The 60-year-old and his wife are in temporary housing.

Gao's apartment is in Mentougou, about 40 km from the heart of Beijing, where the capital's first two flood-related casualties were recorded.