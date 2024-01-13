    বাংলা

    Ukraine attacked overnight by 40 Russian missiles, drones: air force

    According to Ukraine's air force, Russia launched 37 missiles and three drones

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM
    Updated : 13 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM

    Ukraine suffered a large Russian missile attack in the early hours of Saturday, while its air defences were able to down a far lower proportion of them than usual.

    According to Ukraine's air force, Russia launched 37 missiles and three drones. Eight missiles were downed, it said in a statement on social media.

    The air force's spokesperson said earlier this week that Ukraine was now suffering from a deficit of air defence missiles. It was not immediately clear whether this or any other factor was the reason for the low hit rate.

    Most of the types of missile used overnight were extremely fast-moving ballistic types, the air force said. These are far harder to shoot down.

    "It should be noted that more than 20 of all the listed (weapons) which were not included in the number of the downed, did not reach their targets as a result of active countermeasures by electronic warfare," the statement said.

    There were no details on the targets of the strike.

    Air defences shot down Russian missiles in at least five regions across Ukraine, according to local officials from those provinces.

    The large south-eastern city of Dnipro was struck, the local governor said, also without providing detail as to what was hit.

    Police in the northern region of Chernihiv posted a picture of a large crater made by a downed missile.

    "As a result of being hit by the debris of an enemy missile, several private homes and non-residential buildings were damaged, one building was practically destroyed," the police wrote. No people were hurt but a dog was killed, police said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rescuers work at the site of a Russian missile strike in an area of the Pokrovsk town, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine Jan 6, 2024.
    Russian missile attack kills 11 in Ukraine’s Pokrovsk
    Five of the dead were children. A UN official in Ukraine expresses horror at the incident in and around the eastern Ukrainian city
    Air raid sirens had sounded around the city as regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov urged all residents to move to shelters
    14 dead after Ukrainian attack on city of Belgorod: Russia
    Missiles fired from a multiple rocket launcher in Ukraine hit a skating rink, a shopping centre, residential buildings and a car
    A view shows an apartment building damaged during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 22, 2023. REUTERS/Yan Dobronosov
    Ukraine's air defence destroys Russia-launched drones: Kyiv
    The Ukrainian military said debris from the downed drones damaged technical facilities in the Odesa port
    Ukrainian servicemen use a searchlight as they search for drones in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Dec 22, 2023.
    Mass drone attack hits Kyiv districts
    The attack hurts two people and damages property in the city in Moscow's latest overnight drone strike against Ukraine

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024