    Death toll rises to 25 after Monday's explosion in Dominican Republic: AFP

    The country's Emergency Operation Center says 59 people are wounded in the explosion, and 10 people are unaccounted for

    Reuters
    Published : 16 August 2023, 05:57 PM
    Updated : 16 August 2023, 05:57 PM

    The death toll after Monday's explosion near the capital of the Dominican Republic has risen to 25, news agency AFP said in a report on Wednesday, citing local emergency services.

    After the explosion at a business in San Cristobal, some 14 miles (23 km) from the capital Santo Domingo, the national health service had said that initial victims included a four-month-old baby.

    According to the national health service the toll has risen to 25 including the bodies that have been recovered from the wreckage and people who later died in hospital, AFP quoted civil defence deputy director Delfin Antonio Rodriguez as saying.

    In its latest bulletin late on Tuesday, the country's Emergency Operation Center (COE) said 59 people were wounded in the explosion and 10 people were unaccounted for.

