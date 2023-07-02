Prigozhin-controlled Russian media group shuts amid mutiny fallout

"I am announcing our decision to close down and to leave the country's information space," RIA FAN director Yevgeny Zubarev said in a video clip posted late on Saturday on the holding's social media accounts.

Zubarev gave no reason for the decision.

Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on Friday that the country's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor had blocked media outlets linked to Prigozhin, without elaborating. The watchdog could not be reached on Sunday for comment.

Russian media have also reported that a "troll factory" allegedly used by Prigozhin to influence public opinion in foreign countries including the United States had been disbanded.

In his video post, Zubarev praised Patriot Media's record, saying it had defended both Prigozhin and Putin from attacks by the anti-Kremlin opposition, including jailed Putin critic Alexei Navalny.

The Patriot Group had worked "against Alexei Navalny and other representatives of the opposition who genuinely tried to destroy our country", he said.

Despite the abortive mutiny, Russian authorities have not officially outlawed the Wagner Group, but Putin said on Tuesday the finances of Prigozhin's catering firm would be investigated.