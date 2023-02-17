World Bank may loosen loan ratio to free up $4 billion a year

The bank's board met on Thursday to discuss the proposal and other options, a second source said. "We recognize it could be lowered in a financially sustainable manner," the source said.

The United States, the bank's largest shareholder, had no immediate comment on the proposed ratio change, but has been pushing the bank for months to take bolder and quick steps to free up urgently needed resources.

Changing the bank's current ratio is one of many recommendations contained in last year's independent report prepared for the G20, which concluded that the World Bank and other multilateral development bank could increase their lending capacity by several hundreds of billions of dollar by reforming the way they operate.

Kevin Gallagher, who heads Boston University's Global Development Policy Center, said the proposal under discussion marked progress after years of resistance by the World Bank but further changes and a capital increase would be needed.

"It's an important step in the right direction, but it's only $4 billion of the hundreds of billions of dollars that G20 says can be stretched to meet our shared climate goals," he said. "If this is all they do, then it's a failure."

Developing countries need to secure $1 trillion a year in external financing for climate action by the end of the decade and match that with their own funds, in order to cut emissions, boost resilience, deal with damage from climate change and restore nature and land, a report concluded last year.