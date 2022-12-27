    বাংলা

    Elon Musk says around 100 Starlinks now active in Iran

    The billionaire earlier said he would activate Starlink in Iran as part of a US-backed effort 'to advance internet freedom and the free flow of information' to Iranians

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Dec 2022, 03:08 AM
    Updated : 27 Dec 2022, 03:08 AM

     SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Monday that the company is now close to having 100 active Starlinks, the firm's satellite internet service, in Iran, three months after he tweeted he would activate the service there amid protests around the Islamic country.

    Musk said, "approaching 100 starlinks active in Iran", in a tweet on Monday.

    The billionaire had said in September that he would activate Starlink in Iran as part of a US-backed effort "to advance internet freedom and the free flow of information" to Iranians.

    The satellite-based broadband service could help Iranians circumvent the government's restrictions on accessing the internet and certain social media platforms amid protests around the country.

    The Islamic Republic has been engulfed in protests that erupted after the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody after being arrested by the morality police for wearing "unsuitable attire".

    RELATED STORIES
    Representative picture
    3 killed in military helicopter crash in Niger
    A Nigerien military helicopter crashed landing at an airport in the capital
    People light a fire during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran Sept 21, 2022.
    UK-linked arrests reflect 'destructive role' in protests: Iran
    Iran arrested seven, including citizens linked to the UK, over anti-government protests that have rocked the country
    Local boy Ratukali Madanawa, 8, takes a break from diving in the sea at Serua Village, Fiji, July 14, 2022. As the community runs out of ways to adapt to the rising Pacific Ocean, the 80 villagers face the painful decision whether to move.
    2022 around the world in photos
    Take a look at the most memorable images and events of 2022 as the year draws to a close
    European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell attends the European Union leaders' summit in Brussels, Belgium October 20, 2022.
    EU condemns Taliban ban on female staff at NGOs
    Kabul said the move was justified because some women had not adhered to the Taliban's interpretation of Islamic dress code for women

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher