White House rejects Beijing claims of US balloons over China

Wang did not specifically describe the balloons as military, or for espionage purposes and did not provide further details.

The White House promptly denied China's accusation, which National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson dismissed as an effort at damage control by Beijing.

"Any claim that the US government operates surveillance balloons over the PRC (People's Republic of China) is false," she said in a statement.

"It is China that has a high altitude surveillance balloon programme for intelligence collection, connected to the People’s Liberation Army, that it has used to violate the sovereignty of the United States and over 40 countries across five continents," Watson added.

China has failed to offer "any credible explanations" for the intrusions, she added.

Earlier, national security spokesman John Kirby told MSNBC in an interview: "Just absolutely not true. We are not flying balloons over China."

The US Defence Department did not respond to a request for comment.