India steel imports from Russia rise to eight-year high in April-Jan

India's imports of Russian steel rose to an eight-year high during the first 10 months of the financial year that began in April 2022, government data compiled showed.

India, the world's second-largest crude steel producer, imported 281,000 tonnes of steel from Russia between April and January, nearly five times higher than the same period a year ago, the data showed.

The rising imports are the result of shift in Russian steel trade flows to Asia after Western sanctions were imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine last year. The change is displacing some traditional suppliers and domestic steel producers are raising concerns about potentially losing market share to the lower priced imports.