Under the radar, Germany trains Ukrainians on advanced air defence weapon

TOUCH-SCREEN TECHNOLOGY

The first three reporters to visit the training site were asked not to disclose the location, and hand in cell phones and smart watches to prevent conversations from being tapped.

When they arrived, a truck-mounted radar was slowly turning on a small hill, while around a dozen Ukrainian soldiers were crowded into the IRIS-T command post, a sand-coloured container on another truck.

Using live radar pictures as well as a simulator, the Ukrainians learn how to pick their targets and shoot them down by pressing a silver "FIRE" button under a set of touch-screens.

Asked about the main differences to older Soviet-built air defences such as the S-300 or Buk, the Ukrainians cited greater effectiveness but also greater complexity.

A German trainer said IRIS-T, built by German arms maker Diehl, could not be operated by "turning a switch on and off. Here you have buttons with eight submenus on a touch-screen".

It takes only a third of the time to set up its radar compared with the decades-old Patriot system - a critical factor, as any air defence system gives away its position once the radar is turned on.

Asked how being in a peaceful country felt after a year of war, Dmytro and Myckhailo described their situation as strange.

"It is unusual to see and hear aircraft in the sky. In Ukraine, the air space is closed - if anything flies there, it can be dangerous," said Dmytro.

"Physically, it is very comfortable here. Mentally, we cannot enjoy the situation because our family and comrades are in Ukraine and some of them have died," he added.

Myckhailo said his main concern was for the safety of his family at home.