    বাংলা

    Taliban administration to send earthquake aid to Turkey, Syria

    The death toll from the huge tremor in southern Turkey and Syria jumps to more than 7,800 people

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Feb 2023, 07:21 AM
    Updated : 8 Feb 2023, 07:21 AM

    Afghanistan's Taliban administration will send around $165,000 in aid to Turkey and Syria to help the response to a devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck this week, according to a foreign ministry statement.

    Afghanistan is in the grips of a severe economic and humanitarian crisis and is itself the location of one of the United Nation's largest humanitarian aid programs. The Taliban took over in 2021 as foreign forces withdrew, sparking enforcement of sanctions on its banking sector, and no capital has formally recognised its government.

    "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan ... announces a relief package of 10 million Afghanis ($111,024) and 5 million Afghanis ($55,512) to Türkiye and Syria respectively on the basis of shared humanity and Islamic brotherhood," a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement said late on Tuesday.

    The death toll from the huge tremor in southern Turkey and Syria had jumped to more than 7,800 people on Tuesday as rescuers worked against time in harsh winter conditions to dig survivors out of the rubble of collapsed buildings. Tens of thousands more were injured and many people were left without homes in freezing temperatures.

    In Afghanistan, hundreds have also died in recent weeks due to bitter cold and an economic crisis.

    Many aid groups have partially suspended operations due to a Taliban administration ruling that most female NGO workers could not work, leaving agencies unable to operate many programmes in the conservative country. Western diplomats have said they will not consider formally recognising the administration unless it changes course on women's rights.

    Despite the cut of development funding that once formed the backbone of the Afghan state's budget, the World Bank said in a report that the Taliban administration has increased exports - some of it coal to neighbouring Pakistan - and revenue collection remained strong, including from customs duties and mining royalties.

    RELATED STORIES
    Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrives with commanders of three forces to attend the country's 75th Independence Day celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka Feb 4, 2023. REUTERS
    Sri Lanka seen returning to growth by year-end
    The government wants the country to exit bankruptcy by 2026, President Ranil Wickremesinghe says
    German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius rides a tank as he visits the Leopard II tanks that are due to be supplied to Ukraine at the tank brigade Lipperland of Germany's army and part of the Bundeswehr, in Augustdorf, Germany, February 1, 2023. REUTERS/Benjamin Westhoff
    Netherlands, Denmark, Germany buy 100 tanks for Ukraine
    Netherlands Defence Minister Kasja Ollongen says the tanks, a slightly older model, are definitely still useable for fighting in Ukraine
    Ukrainian service members ride a BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the frontline town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Yevhen Titov
    Russians endure deadliest day so far: Ukraine
    The Ukrainian claim could not be independently verified and Russia has also claimed to have killed large numbers of Ukrainian troops in recent weeks
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at the coordination center of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) in Ankara, Turkey February 6, 2023.
    Erdogan declares state of emergency for quake zone
    The move came as the death toll from Monday's two major earthquakes, which hit a wide area of Turkey and Syria, exceeded 5,000

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher