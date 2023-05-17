    বাংলা

    Kremlin says its spies are watching as CIA urges Russians to get in touch

    Kremlin said its agencies were tracking Western spy activity after the CIA published a video encouraging Russians to make contact via a secure internet channel

    Mark Trevelyan
    Published : 17 May 2023, 02:02 AM
    Updated : 17 May 2023, 02:02 AM

    The Kremlin said on Tuesday its agencies were tracking Western spy activity after the US Central Intelligence Agency published a video encouraging Russians to make contact via a secure internet channel.

    The short video in Russian was accompanied by a text saying the agency wanted to hear from military officers, intelligence specialists, diplomats, scientists and people with information about Russia's economy and its leadership.

    "Contact us. Perhaps the people around you don't want to hear the truth. We want to," the text said.

    Published nearly 15 months into Moscow's war with Ukraine, the video invites Russians to take a colossal risk. President Vladimir Putin has warned his compatriots to be on their guard against traitors, and parliament last month voted to increase the penalty for state treason from 20 years to life in prison.

    In the video - published on the CIA's official YouTube channel and the Telegram messaging app, popular in Russia - a male voice reflects on the meaning of heroism and endurance as lone individuals are seen weighing their decisions: a man trudging through snow, a woman staring through a window.

    "We are easily swayed by lies. But we do know what our reality is. The reality we live in. And the reality we talk about in whispers," the voice says.

    At the end, a man and a woman are shown in separate scenes with their fingers hovering over mobile phone screens with a link saying "Contact CIA".

    "This is my Russia. This will always be my Russia. I will endure. My family will endure. We will live with dignity because of my actions," the narrator concludes.

    Asked about the video, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had not paid attention to it, but added: "I am convinced that our special services are monitoring this space in the necessary way."

    He added: "We all know perfectly well that the CIA and other Western intelligence services are not reducing their activity on the territory of our country."

    Some Russians reacted sceptically to the video on social media, saying it looked like a "provocation" by Russia's FSB security service.

    The text accompanying it said contact could take place securely via Tor, a system for anonymous online communication. It directed viewers to another video for instructions on how to use Tor.

    "The CIA wants to know the truth about #Russia, and we are looking for reliable people who know and can tell us this truth," it said. "Your information may be more valuable than you think."

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian service members march in columns before a rehearsal for a military parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia May 7, 2023.
    Russia to hold Victory Day parade amid tight security
    This anniversary is even more emotionally charged as Russia mourns thousands of soldiers killed in the nearly 15-month war in Ukraine which shows no sign of ending
    An emergencies ministry member stands guard on a closed bridge near the Kremlin before a rehearsal for a military parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia May 7, 2023.
    With TV screen by river, Russia subtly threatens NATO
    While occupants of the Kremlin have long argued their focus remains defensive, for Russia’s neighbours the consequence has often felt more like subjugation
    Members of the State of Emergency Service inspect an area for mines and unexploded shells, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the village of Blahodatne, in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, May 10, 2023. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
    Ukraine says it routs Russian brigade
    The unit's claim appeared to buttress comments by Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner private army, who said the Russian brigade had abandoned its positions in Bakhmut
    President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to declare Russia's unilateral annexation of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, in the Georgievsky Hall of the Great Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, Sept 30, 2022.
    Kremlin drone incident gives Putin cover to deepen Ukraine war
    The incident highlighted the apparent vulnerability of central Moscow to enemy drones

    Opinion

    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain
    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury