Trump says he received word he is a target in US 2020 election probe

Former US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had received a letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith stating that he was a target of a grand jury investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result.

Smith "sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation," Trump wrote on his Truth Social media site.

Trump did not provide evidence to support the assertion. A spokesman for Smith's office declined to comment.