    বাংলা

    Nine killed as Somali troops overpower militants to end hotel siege

    The assault underscores the continuing ability of the al Qaeda-allied militants to stage deadly attacks with sometimes high casualties inside the city

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Nov 2022, 05:42 PM
    Updated : 28 Nov 2022, 05:42 PM

    Somali security forces stormed a hotel in the capital late on Monday ending a siege by al Shabaab militants following a nearly day-long battle in which at least nine people were killed, police said.

    Gunfire crackled from inside the building as the special forces foughtthe militants more than 12 hours after the Islamist group stormed the building in the centre of Mogadishu.

    The assault underscores the continuing ability of the al Qaeda-allied militants to stage deadly attacks with sometimes high casualties inside the city even as President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's government presses an offensive against them.

    "The operation at the hotel Rosa has been concluded," Sadik Aden Ali, a police spokesperson said.

    Ali said the militants had killed eight civilians and later added that one soldier had also died in the hotel siege.

    "The ... terrorists killed nine people including a soldier," he said.

    Five soldiers were also injured in the gunfight, he said, adding that six al Shabaab fighters had been involved in the attack on the hotel.

    "One blew himself up and five were shot dead by the security forces," Ali said, adding that 60 civilians had been rescued.

    RELATED STORIES
    M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) takes part in a military exercise near Liepaja, Latvia Sept 26, 2022.
    US weighs sending 100-mile strike weapon to Ukraine
    The Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb could be delivered as early as spring 2023, according to a document and three people familiar with the plan
    People ride past a police vehicle at an intersection along Wulumuqi road, where protests against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) curbs took place following the deadly Urumqi fire, in Shanghai, China November 28, 2022.
    China tightens security after COVID protests
    Protesters make a show of civil disobedience unprecedented since leader Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago
    A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict outside the city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, November 24, 2022.
    Russia may leave occupied Ukrainian nuclear plant
    Such a move would be a major battlefield change in the partially-occupied southeastern Zaporizhzhia region
    US President Joe Biden (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron speak after posing for an informal group photo at a bench after a working dinner during the G7 Summit held at Elmau Castle, in Kruen near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 26, 2022.
    Macron to seek relief for Europe Inc in Washington
    The France president will try to convince the United States it is in their interest not to weaken European companies at a time Western allies are facing intense economic competition from China

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher