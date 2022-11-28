Nine killed as Somali troops overpower militants to end hotel siege

Somali security forces stormed a hotel in the capital late on Monday ending a siege by al Shabaab militants following a nearly day-long battle in which at least nine people were killed, police said.

Gunfire crackled from inside the building as the special forces foughtthe militants more than 12 hours after the Islamist group stormed the building in the centre of Mogadishu.

The assault underscores the continuing ability of the al Qaeda-allied militants to stage deadly attacks with sometimes high casualties inside the city even as President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's government presses an offensive against them.

"The operation at the hotel Rosa has been concluded," Sadik Aden Ali, a police spokesperson said.