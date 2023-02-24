At G20 meeting, US accuses Russian finance officials of complicity in war

"I would urge that your discussions should focus on the most vulnerable citizens of the world," he said, adding that stability, confidence and growth had to be brought back to the world economy.

In remarks on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion, Yellen called on G20 counterparts to "redouble their efforts to support Ukraine and restrict Russia's capacity to wage war."

Leaders of the wealthy G7 democracies are expected to announce new sanctions against those aiding Russia's war effort, following a virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later on Friday.

And ahead of that meeting, Britain issued more sanctions against Russia, including export bans on every item it has used on the battlefield and import bans of iron and steel goods.

The G20 bloc includes the G7 countries, as well as Russia, China, India, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, among others. However, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina were not at the G20 meeting in India, and Moscow was represented by deputies.

Yellen said Russian President Vladimir Putin's "weaponisation" of food and energy has hurt not only Ukraine, but the global economy and especially developing countries.