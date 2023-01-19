Hidden loopholes and privacy risks loom over online age check laws

"Social media sites already collect vast troves of deeply personal data. They should not be encouraged or compelled to collect even more through digital identity checks," Mark Johnson, advocacy manager at the Big Brother Watch rights group, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Meta also uses Yoti, a tool that scans video selfies to estimate a user's age. It says the data is deleted as soon as the verification check is completed.

But accessing users' cameras is inherently invasive, according to the French National Commission on Informatics and Liberty (CNIL).

The CNIL noted last year that face scans, especially if required for pornographic websites, may be used for blackmail, and has condemned all current forms of age verification.

Measuring reliability, data privacy, and whether the systems worked across all ages, the group found that there is "currently no solution that satisfactorily meets these three requirements (and) all the solutions proposed can easily be circumvented".

DATA BREACHES

The success of online age verification is heavily constrained by the way the internet has been built, primarily through closed digital worlds of numerous, private-user accounts which pose a significant risk to user rights, experts say.

"Consumers hand over their email addresses to companies they don't know, click on emails from organisations they aren't familiar with, or sign up to competition sites without thinking of the consequences of sharing data," said Walker at Rightly.

"Gathering personal information for age verification does run an inherent risk because the only person who can take back control of your data is you," he added.

Young people's data has already fallen into the wrong hands in an attempt to provide age verification measures.

In November, a database of 28 million children's learning records was used by gambling websites to help develop age verification checks. The British government was later criticised by the regulator for its handling of the data in question.

The database included a child's full name, date of birth, and gender, with optional fields for email address and nationality.