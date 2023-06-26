    বাংলা

    Cocaine market is booming as meth trafficking spreads, UN report says

    Cocaine seizures have, however, grown faster than production, containing the total supply to some extent

    Reuters
    Published : 26 June 2023, 02:29 AM
    Updated : 26 June 2023, 02:29 AM

    Cocaine demand and supply are booming worldwide and methamphetamine trafficking is expanding beyond established markets, including in Afghanistan where the drug is now being produced, a United Nations report said on Sunday.

    Coca bush cultivation and total cocaine production were at record highs in 2021, the most recent year for which data is available, and the global number of cocaine users, estimated at 22 million that same year, is growing steadily, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime said in its annual World Drug Report.

    Cocaine seizures have, however, grown faster than production, containing the total supply to some extent, the report said. The upper band of the estimated total supply was higher in the mid-2000s than now.

    "The world is currently experiencing a prolonged surge in both supply and demand of cocaine, which is now being felt across the globe and is likely to spur the development of new markets beyond the traditional confines," the UNODC report said.

    "Although the global cocaine market continues to be concentrated in the Americas and in Western and Central Europe (with very high prevalence also in Australia), in relative terms it appears that the fastest growth, albeit building on very low initial levels, is occurring in developing markets found in Africa, Asia and South-Eastern Europe," it said.

    While almost 90% of methamphetamine seized worldwide was in two regions - East and Southeast Asia and North America - seizure data suggests those markets have stabilised at a high level yet trafficking has increased elsewhere, such as the Middle East and West Africa, the report said.

    It added that reports and seizures involving methamphetamine produced in Afghanistan suggested the drug economy was changing in that country, where 80% of the world's illicit opium poppy, which is used to make heroin, is produced.

    "Questions remain regarding the linkages between illegal manufacture of heroin and of methamphetamine (in Afghanistan) and whether the two markets will develop in parallel or whether one will substitute the other," it added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of the YouTube logo in this picture illustration taken Mar 28, 2018.
    YouTube is testing an online-games offering, Wall Street Journal reports
    The games can be played on YouTube's site on web browsers or via devices running Google's Android and Apple's iOS mobile systems
    Security personnel keep watch outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology during the visit by the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Wuhan, Hubei province, China Feb 3, 2021.
    No direct evidence COVID started in Wuhan lab: US intelligence report
    However, US intelligence still could not rule out the possibility that the virus came from a laboratory
    The United Nations logo is displayed on a door at UN headquarters in New York.
    UN adds Russia to list of shame for killing children in Ukraine
    The report also verified that Ukrainian armed forces killed 80 children, maimed 175 children and carried out 212 attacks on schools and hospitals
    Security forces operate outside the Centro Femenino de Adaptacion Social (CEFAS) women prison following a deadly riot in Tamara, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, June 20, 2023. REUTERS/Fredy Rodriguez
    Honduran families seek answers as prison riot deaths rise to 46
    The clash took place when armed members of the Barrio 18 gang held back guards and attacked members of the rival Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13)

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps