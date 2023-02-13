Canada hunts for wreckage of latest object shot down by US fighters

Canadian investigators are hunting for the wreckage of what appears to be a balloon that was shot down by a US jet over Yukon territory, the third unidentified flying object to be destroyed by American fighters.

"Recovery teams are on the ground, looking to find and analyze the object," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Sunday.

"The security of citizens is our top priority and that's why I made the decision to have that unidentified object shot down," he said, adding that it had posed a danger to civilian aircraft.

North America has been on high alert for aerial intrusions following the appearance of a white, eye-catching Chinese airship over American skies earlier this month.