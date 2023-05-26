Al Shabaab has since 2006 has been fighting to topple the Horn of Africa country's Western-basked government and establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of Islamic law.

The militants targeteda base belonging to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) in Bulamarer, 130 km (80 miles) southwest of the capital Mogadishu. ATMIS is assisting Somalia's federal government in its conflict with al Shabaab.

"There was an attack this morning at our base... by elements of al Shabaab but we are waiting for official communication from ATMIS headquarters," said Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) deputy spokesman Deo Akiiki.