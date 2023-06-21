Infant mortality rises when sovereign debt defaults drag on, study says

Infant mortality rises and life expectancy falls when sovereign debt defaults are not quickly resolved, a study said on Wednesday, as negotiations to restructure the debts of countries including Zambia, Sri Lanka and Ghana drag on.

In countries that have come out of default within three years since 1900, infant deaths were 2.2 percentage points higher than if they had not defaulted, according to the study by researchers Clemens Graf von Luckner and Juan Farah-Yacoub.

In defaults that dragged on for more than three years, and lasted for an average of a decade, infant mortality was 11.4 percentage points higher, they found. Life expectancy was 1.5 percentage points lower, on average, a decade after a default, with the figure worsening for longer instances.