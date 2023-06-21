    বাংলা

    Infant mortality rises when sovereign debt defaults drag on, study says

    Big powers rarely have the uninterrupted commitment and prioritisation to get a small country's debt problem dealt with, an expert said

    Reuters
    Published : 21 June 2023, 05:58 AM
    Updated : 21 June 2023, 05:58 AM

    Infant mortality rises and life expectancy falls when sovereign debt defaults are not quickly resolved, a study said on Wednesday, as negotiations to restructure the debts of countries including Zambia, Sri Lanka and Ghana drag on.

    In countries that have come out of default within three years since 1900, infant deaths were 2.2 percentage points higher than if they had not defaulted, according to the study by researchers Clemens Graf von Luckner and Juan Farah-Yacoub.

    In defaults that dragged on for more than three years, and lasted for an average of a decade, infant mortality was 11.4 percentage points higher, they found. Life expectancy was 1.5 percentage points lower, on average, a decade after a default, with the figure worsening for longer instances.

    The COVID-19 pandemic tipped a number of countries including Zambia into default, while rising global interest rates and inflation fuelled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed others over the edge.

    In response to the pandemic in 2020, G20 nations launched the 'Common Framework' restructuring process. It has been used by Zambia, Ethiopia, Chad and Ghana but has yet to secure a resounding success, with China and multiple commercial creditors complicating negotiations.

    "The outstanding issues on Zambia are entirely political, it's entirely about the Chinese and the US putting aside other differences and getting this done," said Mark Malloch Brown, president of the Open Society Foundations, which published the study.

    "It's the fault of a wider system of big powers rarely having the uninterrupted commitment and prioritisation to get a small country's debt problem dealt with when they've both got significant interests and face at stake."

    Zambia's bilateral creditors expect to make a debt restructuring proposal this week to the southern African country, an official with the Paris Club, which coordinates developed creditor nations, s on Monday.

    Western officials have blamed China for delaying the resolution of Zambia's debt restructuring, something its officials have denied.

    RELATED STORIES
    A woman carries her son, as others make leather bags, during training provided by the Children of Female Prisoners' Association, as they struggle to rebuild their lives under difficult economic conditions, in Cairo, Egypt Mar 4, 2023.
    Egypt's female 'prisoners of poverty' struggle with stigma
    After being freed from prison, they struggle to rebuild their lives
    US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discusses "US-China Economic Relationship" during a forum hosted by the Johns Hopkins University at the Nitze Building in Washington, US, April 20, 2023.
    US default on debt would trigger ‘economic catastrophe’: Yellen
    Yellen said a default on US debt would result in job losses, while driving household payments on mortgages, auto loans and credit cards higher
    Default loans in banks grow further in third quarter of FY23
    Default loans in banks grow further
    The default loans stood at over Tk 1.31 trillion at the end of March, 16 percent more than what it was a year ago
    An eight-year-old male African lion rests on the plains of Kafue National Park, Zambia, September 19, 2020. Courtesy of Sebastian Kennerknecht/Handout via REUTERS
    Vulture surveillance system alerts Zambian park to poachers
    A half-century of intensive poaching has decimated wildlife populations in Africa's third-largest national park

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp