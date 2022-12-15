Afghan Taliban administration, Myanmar junta not allowed into United Nations for now

A decision on whether the Afghan Taliban administration and the Myanmar junta can send a United Nations ambassador to New York has been postponed for a second time, but could be reconsidered in the next nine months, according to a UN credentials committee report.

The 193-member UN General Assembly is on Friday due to approve the report, which also deferred a decision on rival claims to Libya's UN seat. The nine-member UN credentials committee includes Russia, China and the United States.

The deferment of the decisions leaves the current envoys in the seats for their countries, diplomats said.