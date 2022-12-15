    বাংলা

    Afghan Taliban administration, Myanmar junta not allowed into United Nations for now

    The UN General Assembly is due to approve the credentials committee’s report, which also defers a decision on rival claims to Libya's UN seat

    Michelle NicholsReuters
    Published : 15 Dec 2022, 06:30 AM
    Updated : 15 Dec 2022, 06:30 AM

    A decision on whether the Afghan Taliban administration and the Myanmar junta can send a United Nations ambassador to New York has been postponed for a second time, but could be reconsidered in the next nine months, according to a UN credentials committee report.

    The 193-member UN General Assembly is on Friday due to approve the report, which also deferred a decision on rival claims to Libya's UN seat. The nine-member UN credentials committee includes Russia, China and the United States.

    The deferment of the decisions leaves the current envoys in the seats for their countries, diplomats said.

    Competing claims were again made for the seats of Myanmar and Afghanistan with the Taliban administration and Myanmar's junta pitted against envoys of the governments they ousted last year. UN acceptance of the Taliban administration or Myanmar's junta would be a step toward the international recognition sought by both.

    The UN General Assembly last year backed postponing a decision on the credentials of Myanmar and Afghanistan.

    A rival claim was also made this year for Libya's UN seat - currently held by the Government of National Unity in Tripoli - by a "Government of National Stability" led by Fathi Bashagha and backed by a parliament in the country's east.

    The UN credentials committee met on Dec 12 and agreed, without a vote, to "postpone its consideration of the credentials" for Myanmar, Afghanistan and Libya "and to revert to consideration of these credentials at a future time in the seventy-seventh session," which ends mid-September next year.

    The Taliban seized power in mid-August last year from the internationally recognized government. When the Taliban last ruled Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001, the ambassador of the government they toppled remained the UN envoy after the credentials committee deferred its decision on the seat.

    Myanmar's junta seized power from Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in February last year.

    RELATED STORIES
    Kidnapped migrants gather after a rescue operation, in Ciudad Lerdo, Durando, Mexico in this handout image released Dec 6, 2022.
    Mass kidnappings of migrants reported in Mexico
    The kidnappings are a stark reminder of the dangers faced by migrants as they travel across Mexico, crisscrossing areas rife with drug violence and weak rule of law
    A woman walks after the morality police shut down in a street in Tehran, Iran December 6, 2022. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)
    Iran ousted from UN women’s body
    Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani called the US move as illegal, describing the United States as a bully
    EU countries plan for gas deals to replace Russian fuel: draft
    EU plans for gas deals to replace Russian fuel
    Russia was Europe's top gas supplier but has cut off the majority of European deliveries since its invasion of Ukraine in February
    A life boat returns to the Port of Dover amid a rescue operation of a missing migrant boat, in Dover, Britain December 14, 2022.
    4 dead after migrant boat capsizes off English coast
    Lifeboats, helicopters and rescue teams working with the French and British navies responded to the incident

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher