    বাংলা

    Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer

    The Czech–American is considered among one of the greatest players of all time, winning a total of 59 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Jan 2023, 04:53 PM
    Updated : 2 Jan 2023, 04:53 PM

    Former world number one tennis player Martina Navratilova said on Monday she has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.

    The Czech–American is considered among one of the greatest players of all time, winning a total of 59 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles.

    "This double whammy is serious but still fixable," the 66-year-old said in a statement to WTA.

    "I'm hoping for a favourable outcome. It's going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all I have got."

    Czech-born Navratilova, who became a US citizen in 1981, was also diagnosed and beat breast cancer back in 2010.

    Navratilova added that the cancer was in Stage 1, and the prognosis are good, with treatments to begin next week.

    The cancer was first discovered in early November during the WTA finals when Navratilova noticed a swelling in her neck that did not go down.

    "Martina noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA finals in Forth Worth," said Navratilova's representative Mary Greenham. "When it didn't do down, a biopsy was performed, the results came back as Stage 1 throat cancer.

    "At the same time as Martina was undergoing the tests for the throat, a suspicious form was found in her breast, which was subsequently diagnosed as cancer, completely unrelated to the throat cancer.

    "Both of these cancers are in their early stages with great outcomes."

    Greenham said that Navratilova, who now works as tennis presenter on television and radio, will not travel to Melbourne for the Jan 16-29 Australian Open but hopes to contribute to the broadcasts remotely.

    "Martina won't be covering the Aussie Open for the Tennis Channel from their studio but hopes to join in from time to time by Zoom," said Greenham.

    RELATED STORIES
    People gather near the remains of the house of Palestinian assailant Abdul Rahman Abed after Israeli forces demolish it, in Kafr Dan village, near Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank Jan 2, 2023.
    Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank clash
    The fatalities are the first for Palestinians since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu retook office last week at the head of a hard-right coalition
    A general view of the St. Peter's Basilica as Pope Francis celebrates Mass to mark the World Day of Peace at the Vatican, Jan 1, 2023.
    Benedict's death overshadows New Year at Vatican
    While tributes to the former pope continued to be made by world leaders, many were highly critical of his pontificate
    South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks at an interview with Reuters in Seoul, South Korea, November 28, 2022.
    S Korea, US discussing exercises using nuclear assets: Yoon
    Yoon's remarks come a day after North Korean state media reported that its leader Kim Jong Un called for developing new intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs)
    People take photographs of the first sunrise of the year at a park in Seoul, South Korea, Jan 1, 2023.
    The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022
    The year 2022 was marked by the conflict in Ukraine, economic stresses and the effects of global warming

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher