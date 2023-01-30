    বাংলা

    US issues another warning of possible terrorist attacks in Turkey

    Earlier, several embassies in Ankara issued security alerts after the Muslim holy book, the Quran, was burned in Sweden, the Netherlands and Denmark

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Jan 2023, 10:22 AM
    Updated : 30 Jan 2023, 10:22 AM

    The US embassy in Turkey warned Americans on Monday of possible attacks against churches, synagogues, and diplomatic missions in Istanbul, marking its second such notice in four days, following Quran-burning incidents in Europe.

    In an updated security alert, the US embassy said "possible imminent retaliatory attacks by terrorists" could take place in areas frequented by Westerners, especially the city's Beyoglu, Galata, Taksim, and Istiklal neighbourhoods.

    Turkish authorities are investigating the matter, it added.

    On Friday, several embassies in Ankara including those of the United States, Germany, France and Italy issued security alerts over possible retaliatory attacks against places of worship, following separate incidents in which the Muslim holy book, the Quran, was burned in Sweden, Netherlands and Denmark.

    On Saturday, Turkey warned its citizens against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe.

    RELATED STORIES
    A child holds the national flags of Russia and China prior to a welcoming ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Jun 25, 2016.
    Russia seeks 'new level' of China ties
    The deepening 'no limits' partnership between the rising superpower of China and the natural resources titan of Russia is being watched by the West with some anxiety
    A still image from video, released by the Russian Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be Russia's Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launched during exercises held by the country's strategic nuclear forces at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, Russia, in this image taken from handout footage released October 26, 2022.
    Russia warns US: the end of nuclear arms control may be nigh
    Russia is pursuing several novel nuclear-capable systems designed to hold the US homeland or Allies and partners at risk, according to US Nuclear Posture Review
    US Army M1A1 Abrams tank fires during NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group military exercise Crystal Arrow 2021 in Adazi, Latvia March 26, 2021.
    How the US got to yes on Abrams tanks
    The US Pentagon presented its best arguments, publicly and privately, against sending Abrams to Ukraine
    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg shakes hands with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin during their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea January 29, 2023.
    NATO chief urges S Korea to step up military support for Ukraine
    Stoltenberg argued that events in Europe and North America are interconnected with other regions, and that the alliance wants to help manage global threats by increasing partnerships in Asia

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher