July was world's hottest on record, EU scientists say

Last month was the hottest July on record, with abnormally high temperatures recorded on both land and sea, the European Union's Copernicus climate change panel said on Tuesday.

Scientists warned late last month that it was on track to become the world's hottest month on record.

This year has been the third-warmest year to date, Copernicus deputy head Samantha Burgess said.

"We just witnessed global air temperatures and global ocean surface temperatures set new all-time records in July," she said.