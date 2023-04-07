Turkey, Russia agree on need to lift fertiliser export obstacles

Turkey's foreign minister said on Friday he agreed with Russia's request to lift obstacles to Russian fertiliser and grain exports, and that this needed to be addressed to extend the overall Black Sea grain deal involving Ukraine.

Mevlut Cavusoglu told a news conference in Ankara, alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, that Turkey was committed to extending the UN-sponsored deal ensuring safe passage of grains and other commodities from Ukrainian ports.

"We attach importance to the continuation of the agreement...not only for Russia and Ukraine's grain and fertiliser exports, but also for stopping the world food crisis," Cavusoglu said.