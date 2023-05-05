Italian foreign minister wants French apology over "insults"

The French government must apologise to end a dispute over what Italy considers insulting remarks, including some on migrants arriving by boat, its foreign minister and deputy prime minister said in an interview published on Friday.

A day earlier, the Italian minister, Antonio Tajani, called off a visit to Paris after comments from French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin that Tajani said amounted to "insults" against Italy and its right-wing prime minister, Giorgia Meloni.

"A foreign minister cannot dare do what this gentleman has done," Tajani told Il Corriere della Sera newspaper, referring to Darmanin.