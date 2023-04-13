    বাংলা

    Leader of online group where US intel leaked is Air National Guardsman: NYT

    It may be the most damaging release of classified US information in years

    Reuters
    Published : 13 April 2023, 04:52 PM
    Updated : 13 April 2023, 04:52 PM

    The leader of an online group where secret US government documents were leaked is an Air National Guardsman, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing interviews and documents it reviewed.

    The US Department of Justice opened a formal criminal probe last week after the matter was referred by the Pentagon, which is assessing the damage done by what may be the most damaging release of classified US information in years.

    RELATED STORIES
    An aerial view of the Pentagon
    US officials review intel sharing after damaging leak
    The leaks could be the most damaging release of US government information since the 2013 publication of thousands of documents on WikiLeaks
    The Pentagon.
    Intel leak has US officials bracing for impact
    The leak was sufficiently alarming within the Pentagon that it referred the matter to the Department of Justice, which has opened a criminal investigation
    An aerial view of the Pentagon
    US searches for source of highly-classified intel leak
    US officials said the investigation is in its early stages and those running it have not ruled out the possibility that pro-Russian elements were behind the leak
    Another Rohingya leader shot dead in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya
    Another Rohingya leader shot dead in Cox's Bazar
    Syed was at a shop next to his house in the camp when a group of assailants opened fire on him, police say

    Opinion

    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan