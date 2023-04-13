Leader of online group where US intel leaked is Air National Guardsman: NYT

The leaks could be the most damaging release of US government information since the 2013 publication of thousands of documents on WikiLeaks
The leader of an online group where secret US government documents were leaked is an Air National Guardsman, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing interviews and documents it reviewed.
The US Department of Justice opened a formal criminal probe last week after the matter was referred by the Pentagon, which is assessing the damage done by what may be the most damaging release of classified US information in years.