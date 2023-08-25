Seven killed in Turkish drone strikes on PKK members in northern Iraq

Turkish drone strikes on Thursday killed seven members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) including two medical personnel, in Iraq's northern province of Erbil, the counter-terrorism service said, as Turkey's foreign minister visited the region.

Three PKK fighters were killed in Sidakan district when a Turkish drone struck their vehicle, the counter-terrorism service said in a statement earlier on Thursday.

Another drone strike killed four PKK members, including two medical personnel also in Sidakan area a few hours later, the counter-terrorism service said in another statement later in the day.