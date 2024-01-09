    বাংলা

    Indian AI startup CEO arrested after body of 4-year-old son found in luggage

    Suchana Seth, who heads The Mindful AI Lab in India’s tech hub of Bengaluru, was detained in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka state

    Reuters
    Published : 9 Jan 2024, 01:12 PM
    Updated : 9 Jan 2024, 01:12 PM

    The CEO of an Indian AI startup has been arrested on suspicion that she murdered her four-year-old son after his body was found in her luggage, police said on Tuesday.

    Suchana Seth, who heads The Mindful AI Lab in India’s tech hub of Bengaluru, was detained in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka state when she was returning from the neighbouring state of Goa by taxi and arrested after the body was found in her luggage, they said.

    Seth could not be reached for comment as she was in custody and police said they did not know if she has a lawyer as yet. Staff at her company could not be reached for comment.

    Seth had checked into a hotel with her son in Goa on Saturday but the boy was not with her when she checked out on Monday night, Goa police inspector Paresh Naik said.

    Hotel cleaning staff found blood stains in the room after she checked out and informed the police, Naik added.

    Police then got in touch with the taxi driver by phone and asked him to take Seth to the nearest police station, he said.

    “When her luggage was opened, the child's dead body was found,” North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan told reporters.

    Goa police brought Seth back to the state, Valsan said, adding that her husband was in Indonesia and had been asked to come to India.

    RELATED STORIES
    President of the Maldives Mohamed Muizzu delivers a national statement at the World Climate Action Summit during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dec 1, 2023.
    Maldives president courts investors in China as Indian ties sag
    Muizzu became president of the Indian Ocean nation after winning on his ‘India Out’ campaign platform under which he called New Delhi's huge influence a threat to sovereignty
    Tourists enjoy the sea as a safari boat sails past, near Vihamanafushi island February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
    India-Maldives row escalates, agency suspends flight bookings to islands
    The Maldives government suspended deputy ministers Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid for calling Modi a "clown"
    File photo
    Modi congratulates Hasina on election win
    He pledges to maintain an intimate relationship with Bangladesh
    DB identifies suspects in Mohanganj Express arson attack
    Mohanganj Express arson attack suspects identified: DB
    Efforts are underway to arrest the suspects, says DB chief Harun-or-Rashid

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India