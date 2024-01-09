Indian AI startup CEO arrested after body of 4-year-old son found in luggage

The CEO of an Indian AI startup has been arrested on suspicion that she murdered her four-year-old son after his body was found in her luggage, police said on Tuesday.

Suchana Seth, who heads The Mindful AI Lab in India’s tech hub of Bengaluru, was detained in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka state when she was returning from the neighbouring state of Goa by taxi and arrested after the body was found in her luggage, they said.

Seth could not be reached for comment as she was in custody and police said they did not know if she has a lawyer as yet. Staff at her company could not be reached for comment.

Seth had checked into a hotel with her son in Goa on Saturday but the boy was not with her when she checked out on Monday night, Goa police inspector Paresh Naik said.