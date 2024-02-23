Five migrants die as boat capsizes during rescue off Malta

Five migrants, including a woman, died when their boat capsized as they were being rescued off Malta on Friday, the island’s armed forces said.



Another eight were injured and taken to hospital, including two who swallowed a considerable amount of seawater and fuel.



Armed Forces of Malta deputy commander Colonel Edric Zahra told reporters that the incident happened at about midday when the eight-metre (26-ft) boat was four miles (6.5 km) south of Malta.