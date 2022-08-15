A new model to help refugees built for Afghans, adapts to support Ukrainians

The State Department plans to launch a new private sponsorship program at the end of this year that would allow US-based groups to identify, match with and support individual refugees abroad seeking to come to the United States. The initiative would reshape how refugees are resettled in the United States, said Elizabeth Foydel, the private sponsorship director at the New York-based International Refugee Assistance Project.

The government pilot program "will incorporate lessons learned" from the emergency initiatives that responded to the conflicts in Afghanistan and Ukraine, a State Department spokesperson said in a statement. The goal is for private sponsorships to become "a foundational part of US refugee resettlement," the statement said.

Glover, whose group was part of the initial emergency initiatives, views housing refugees as a way for him to honor his late wife's memory. "Carol in her life gave a lot," he said of her. "I've been very successful doing what I do and at some point you ask yourself what do we give back."

100 CHURCHES

More than 10.4 million Ukrainians have fled since the conflict, which Russia calls a "special military operation," began on Feb. 24. Over 100,000 Ukrainians have arrived to the United States, with some 31,000 through the "Uniting for Ukraine" program where US citizens can volunteer to sponsor individual Ukrainians, a spokesperson for the US Department of Homeland Security said.

Dmitry and Olena fled their home with their 10-year-old fox terrier Jagger - named for Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger - in February when they heard rumors about Russia's military advancement, first joining family in Russian-controlled Crimea. They didn't feel safe there, so they left for Istanbul.

As the war in Ukraine escalated, they set their sights on the United States.

The couple did not know anyone in the country, so Olena, a dental technician, and Dmitry, a software tester at an IT company, searched the web for US-based churches, thinking they would be likely supporters of people in need.

After emailing more than 100 churches they were referred to Glover's sponsor circle, which had formed months earlier to support Afghan refugees.

MORE HELP THAN THE GOVERNMENT

The Community Sponsorship Hub requires sponsor circles to go through background checks, receive training, create a three-month support plan and raise at least $2,275 for each person they host, the State Department said.

But the circles are less regulated than well-established resettlement agencies, which often have more resources, said Chloe Shiras, a program manager of one such agency HIAS, formally known as the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, which oversees Glover's sponsor circle.

The circle Glover is a part of was created last year to help one of the tens of thousands of Afghan families being rapidly resettled.

One family of nine who had been evacuated to a US military base after the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital said the group's support was essential.

"They helped us more than the government," said Mariam Walizada, 35, who fled Kabul with her five children, a nephew and husband Mohammad - who had been working as a security agent for the Afghan president.

The sponsor circle found a house in the nearby town of Epping, New Hampshire, paid for ten months of rent, gave Mohammad driving lessons and car, found him a job at a local hospital, put the kids in school, paid for their attorney and helped them apply for social services like cash assistance and Medicaid. And the sponsor circle helped welcome the newest member of the family when the Walizadas had a baby daughter a little over a month ago.

Both the Walizadas and the Vorobiovas have found ways to overcome the challenges of starting anew.

In July, the Walizadas invited Dmitry and Olena and other members of the local sponsor circle to a party in their back yard to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.