Hong Kong finance official to make first visit to Britain in three years

A top financial official from Hong Kong is set to visit Britain in April in the first ministerial-level visit by an official of the Chinese-ruled territory in more than three years, the government said on Tuesday.

The move follows the "Hello Hong Kong" promotion campaign kicked off in March to woo back visitors and investors after three years of stringent COVID-19 rules decimated the economy.

Looking to promote Hong Kong's financial services and strengthen ties with Britain and Belgium, Christopher Hui, the secretary for financial services and the treasury, will visit Brussels from April 13 to 15 and London from April 16 to 18.

He will meet senior officials, financial and business leaders of both nations, as well as officials of the European Commission, the government said in a statement.