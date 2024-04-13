Qantas reroutes Perth-London flights on Middle East tensions

Qantas said no flights between Perth, the capital of Western Australia state, and London had been paused or cancelled but that flights on the route were operating on an adjusted flight path via Singapore.

The Sydney-based airline's other flights to and from London remained unchanged as they take different flight paths.

Israel on Friday braced for an attack by Iran or its proxies as warnings grew of retaliation for the killing last week of a senior officer in Iran's embassy in Damascus. US President Joe Biden said he expected an attack "sooner, rather than later" but warned Tehran not to proceed.