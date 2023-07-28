France says Niger coup not definitive, president must be reinstated

France's foreign minister said on Friday that a power grab in Niger was not definitive and that those responsible still had time to accede to international demands that the ousted president be reinstated.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of trip by French President Emmanuel Macron to Papua New Guinea, Catherine Colonna also said countries in the West African ECOWAS bloc were likely to meet on Sunday with a discussion on imposing sanctions possible.

"If you hear me say attempted coup d'etat, it's because we don't consider that things are definitive," Colonna was quoted by French media as saying. The foreign ministry confirmed the broad lines of her comments.