    বাংলা

    France says Niger coup not definitive, president must be reinstated

    Niger President Mohamed Bazoum is being held in the presidential palace and it remains unclear who is in charge of the country

    Reuters
    Published : 28 July 2023, 08:23 AM
    Updated : 28 July 2023, 08:23 AM

    France's foreign minister said on Friday that a power grab in Niger was not definitive and that those responsible still had time to accede to international demands that the ousted president be reinstated.

    Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of trip by French President Emmanuel Macron to Papua New Guinea, Catherine Colonna also said countries in the West African ECOWAS bloc were likely to meet on Sunday with a discussion on imposing sanctions possible.

    "If you hear me say attempted coup d'etat, it's because we don't consider that things are definitive," Colonna was quoted by French media as saying. The foreign ministry confirmed the broad lines of her comments.

    Niger President Mohamed Bazoum is being held in the presidential palace and it remains unclear who is in charge of the country after soldiers on Wednesday evening declared a coup that sparked widespread condemnation.

    In a statement signed by its chief of staff, the army on Thursday declared support for the soldiers who stripped President Mohamed Bazoum of power. It said its priority was to avoid destabilising the country.

    Colonna said Macron had spoken to Bazoum on Friday and that he was in good health and should be released as a condition of restoring constitutional order.

    "President Bazoum must be restored to his constitutional functions," Colonna said.

    A French diplomatic source said on Thursday that the situation remained "very confused".

    RELATED STORIES
    President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum delivers a speech during the opening session of the New Global Financial Pact Summit at the Palais Brogniart in Paris on June 22, 2023.
    Niger soldiers say President Bazoum's government has been removed
    Colonel Amadou Abdramane said defence and security forces had decided: "put an end to the regime that you know due to the deteriorating security situation and bad governance"
    French Junior Minister for Public Accounts Gabriel Attal speaks during a debate on the pension reform plan at the National Assembly in Paris, France February 17, 2023.
    Macron reshuffles ministers after French riots "stunned" country
    Macron has struggled to relaunch his second term in office, which has been plagued by domestic crises including months of protests over pension reform
    French food group Danone logo is seen at the company headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison near Paris, France, February 20, 2022.
    Chechen leader's nephew made head of Russia's Danone subsidiary
    Since Russia sent hundreds of thousands of troops into Ukraine in 2022, many Western companies have fled Russia
    People walk near the house turned museum where Jane Birkin lived with Serge Gainsbourg, in Paris, France July 16, 2023.
    France loses ‘icon’ as singer Jane Birkin dies
    The "most Parisian of the English has left us," said Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo about the British-born actress and singer

    Opinion

    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan