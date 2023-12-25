    বাংলা

    Christmas in China brings glittering decor and foreign influence concerns

    Foreign traditions should not be ‘blindly’ followed and one should be confident in one's own culture, a company said in a notice to shopping mall tenants

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Dec 2023, 06:41 AM
    Updated : 25 Dec 2023, 06:41 AM

    Giant Christmas trees adorned with lights, tinsel and gift boxes greet shoppers at glittering malls in big Chinese cities like Shanghai and Chongqing, but in many parts of China, extending the season's greetings is out of the question.

    In southwest Yunnan province, a property management company issued a notice to shopping mall tenants urging them not to sell Christmas cards and presents and to even refrain from hanging decorations, saying foreign traditions should not be "blindly" followed, and one should be confident in one's own culture.

    Schools in some cities from Dongguan in the south to Harbin in the northeast similarly called on students and parents not to follow foreign traditions and culture without thinking.

    In Gansu province in China's northwest, a local branch of the Communist Youth League told its members to instead celebrate "The Battle at Lake Changjin", a 2021 Chinese film depicting a fierce fight between the Chinese People's Voluntary Army and US forces during the Korean War.

    China does not ban Christianity or forbid Christian worship, but like all permitted religions, it must be strictly managed and governed amid concern about "foreign influences".

    Christmas Day is not a public holiday in mainland China, where Buddhism and Taoism are the major religions, with ancestral worship also a common practice. The ruling Communist Party is officially atheist.

    Wang Huning, the fourth-ranked member of the party's powerful Politburo Standing Committee led by President Xi Jinping, told Christian groups last week to "adhere to the direction of the sinicisation of Christianity".

    "(We must) interpret the doctrines and rules in line with the requirements of contemporary China's development and progress, core socialist values and excellent Chinese traditions and culture," said Wang, according to a report by the official Xinhua news agency on Saturday.

    Over the years, the Vatican has sparred with Beijing over China's unilateral appointment of bishops in a country that has about 12 million Catholics.

    On Sunday, in Langfang, a city in Hebei province just south of Beijing, a post on social media platform X showed a cluster of police officers standing by a tall Christmas tree outside a church in a small county.

    "So scary," the post said.

    In 2018, Langfang put a blanket ban on public displays for Christmas and the sale of items related to the holiday to "maintain social stability".

    RELATED STORIES
    Rescue workers conduct search and rescue operations at Kangdiao village following the earthquake in Jishishan county, Gansu province, China Dec 19, 2023.
    A dozen still missing after China quake
    A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck the country’s Gansu province late Monday and netizens questioned the speed at which rescue operations ended
    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim applaud as Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa poses with her Malaysian counterpart Mohamad Hasan after a signing ceremony at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 16, 2023. REUTERS
    Japan, Malaysia sign $2.8m maritime security assistance deal
    The deal comes as Asian nations seek to counter an increasingly assertive China
    A man walks in the Central Business District on a rainy day, in Beijing, China, July 12, 2023. Reuters
    West's de-risking starts to bite China's prospects
    China recorded its first-ever quarterly deficit in foreign direct investment in July-September, suggesting capital outflow pressure
    Relatives comfort each other as they mourn the death of a family member, who was killed, after a fire broke out at a multi-story shopping mall, at hospital morgue in Karachi, Pakistan Nov 25, 2023.
    10 killed in Pakistan shopping mall fire
    The blaze started early in the morning at the multi-storey RJ shopping mall in the South Asian country’s most populous city

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury