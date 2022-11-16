How NATO's defence obligations could be triggered by Ukraine conflict

A deadly explosion occurred in NATO member Poland's territory near its border with Ukraine on Tuesday, and the United States and its allies said they were investigating unconfirmed reports the blast had been caused by stray Russian missiles.

The explosion, which firefighters said killed two people, raised concerns of Russia's war in Ukraine becoming a wider conflict. Polish authorities said it was caused by a Russian-made rocket, but Russia's defence ministry denied involvement.

If it is determined that Moscow was to blame for the blast, it could trigger NATO's principle of collective defence known as Article 5, in which an attack on one of the Western alliance's members is deemed an attack on all, starting deliberations on a potential military response.

As a possible prelude to such a decision, however, Poland has first requested a NATO meeting on Wednesday under the treaty's Article 4, European diplomats said. That is a call for consultations among the allies in the face of a security threat, allowing for more time to determine what steps to take.

The following is an explanation of Article 5 and what might occur if it is activated: