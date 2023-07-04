US condemns vandalism at Indian consulate in San Francisco

The United States has condemned vandalism against the Indian consulate in the city of San Francisco, a State Department spokesman said, after a report of a protest at the mission by supporters of a separate state for the Sikh community.

Sikh separatists tried to set fire to the consulate on the weekend, ANI reported, citing sources. There was no major damage nor any injuries and police were investigating, the news agency said.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller did not mention Sikh protesters but said in a post on Twitter that the US strongly condemned the reported vandalism and attempted arson on Saturday.