US Senators urge Tesla, other automakers to stay neutral in union organising

A group of 33 senators on Thursday urged Tesla and 12 other automakers to remain neutral in ongoing efforts by the United Auto Workers (UAW) to organise US auto plants.

The letter, signed by Democrats Gary Peters, Ron Wyden, Dick Durbin, Patty Murray, Alex Padilla, Sherrod Brown Debbie Stabenow and others, went to Tesla CEO Elon Musk and top executives at Toyota Motor, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Rivian, Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Nissan, BMW and others, urging them to pledge not to interfere in any organising activities.

"We believe a neutrality agreement is the bare minimum standard manufacturers should meet in respecting workers’ rights, especially as companies receive and benefit from federal funds related to the electric vehicle transition," the letter first reported by Reuters said.

The letter raised concerns about reports that management of numerous automakers has acted illegally to block unionization efforts. It also cited National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) findings that Tesla employed "multiple illegal tactics aimed at stopping organizing efforts including online harassment, employee interrogations, and retaliatory firings."