    বাংলা

    Russia, Afghanistan's neighbours set up club to discuss road to peace

    Special representatives from Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan plan to meet regularly to discuss the issues Afghanistan have been facing

    Reuters
    Published : 8 March 2023, 03:30 AM
    Updated : 8 March 2023, 03:30 AM

    Russia and six nations bordering Afghanistan have set up a club to discuss ways to achieve long-term peace in the war-torn nation, with diplomats at the inaugural meeting on Tuesday calling for a freeze on Afghan central bank assets to be lifted.

    Special representatives from Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan convened in Tashkent and plan to meet regularly to discuss issues facing Afghanistan, Uzbekistan's foreign ministry said.

    The group urged Western nations to lift the freeze on the Afghan central bank's assets, Uzbek special representative Ismatilla Ergashev said.

    "The representatives of these countries emphasised that the return of the money of the Central Bank of Afghanistan should be used primarily to pay the salaries of... school teachers and doctors, and at the same time to support the part of the population which is in a difficult situation," he told a briefing.

    "They also emphasised that nearly 25 million people in Afghanistan are starving and deprived of food."

    The United States froze some $7 billion in central bank assets after the Afghan government was toppled by Taliban forces in 2021, with a further $2 billion frozen in European banks.

    Washington has said that some of the funds would got to a foundation to benefit ordinary Afghans.

    The United Nations last month said six million people in Afghanistan are at risk of famine and two thirds of the population are facing severe hunger and are in urgent need of aid.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft flies over the 68-nautical-mile scenic spot, one of mainland China's closest points to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan island, Fujian province, China August 5, 2022.
    Studying Ukraine war, China's military minds fret over US missiles
    China needs the capability to shoot down low-earth-orbit Starlink satellites and defend tanks and helicopters against shoulder-fired Javelin missiles, according to Chinese military researchers
    Gas bubbles from the Nord Stream 2 leak reaching surface of the Baltic Sea in the area shows disturbance of well over one kilometre diameter near Bornholm, Denmark, Sept 27, 2022.
    US suggests pro-Ukrainian group sabotaged Nord Stream pipelines
    The United States and NATO have called the September 2022 attacks on the gas pipelines an act of sabotage
    Rescue workers stand on board an RNLI lifeboat, amid a rescue operation of a missing migrant boat, at the Port of Dover in Dover, Britain December 14, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
    How UK plans to stop migrants arriving by boat?
    For years, the British government has been wrestling with how to deal with migrants entering the country illegally
    A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.
    Pandemic fund vastly oversubscribed, more money needed: World Bank
    The World Bank's pandemic fund, set up to help prevent a COVID-19 rerun, raised around $1.6 billion in total so far, much less than the $10 billion annual funding gap

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher