India's Modi raises embassy security with UK's Sunak after vandalism

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised the issue of security at diplomatic establishments in Britain during a call with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak, Modi's office in New Delhi said on Thursday.

New Delhi in recent weeks has been upset about protests and vandalism by Sikh separatists outside the Indian mission in London and elsewhere in the United States and Canada.

According to a statement from Modi's office, the prime minister "raised the issue of security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK and called for strong action against anti-India elements by the UK Government."