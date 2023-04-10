    বাংলা

    Ukraine seeks visit by India PM Modi, stronger political ties: Ukrainian minister

    The country’s deputy foreign minister Emine Dzhaparova is on a four-day visit to New Delhi

    Reuters
    Published : 10 April 2023, 12:19 PM
    Updated : 10 April 2023, 12:19 PM

    Ukraine's deputy foreign minister on Monday said Kyiv has sought a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top officials while adding that the South Asian country should be more involved in resolving the war in Ukraine.

    Emine Dzhaparova told broadcaster CNBC TV18 in an interview that it was expected India will invite Ukrainian officials to participate in G20 events in September while adding that New Delhi should intensify political dialogue with Kyiv.

    Dhzhaparova is on a four-day visit to New Delhi. Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, she said India should be pragmatic in securing its resources, including energy and defence equipment.

