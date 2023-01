Book by Benedict's top aide reveals tensions in Vatican

Ganswein says Benedict, in his annotated response to Francis, critiqued the way Francis had responded to questions on abortion and homosexuality.

He also writes that Benedict felt Francis' decisions to restrict the use of the traditionalist Latin Mass was "a mistake".

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said he had no comment on the book, written with Italian journalist Saverio Gaeta and published by Piemme, an imprint of Mondadori.

SERVING TWO MASTERS

For the first seven years after Francis was elected pope, Ganswein kept his two jobs - Prefect of the Pontifical Household and private secretary to the ex-pope.

Ganswein writes that he was never able to reach a "a climate of trust" with the new pope and that Francis probably let him keep the prefect's job for so long out of respect for Benedict.

The axe fell in January 2020, when Ganswein was at the centre of a messy episode concerning a book about priestly celibacy written primarily by conservative Cardinal Robert Sarah.

Sarah said Benedict was co-author. Benedict said he was not and demanded that his name be removed from the cover.

Ganswein was caught in the middle and Francis, who official Vatican sources said at the time was not pleased by how the episode was handled, effectively fired Ganswein from his job as prefect.

Ganswein writes that Francis ordered him to "not come back to work tomorrow" but to look after the ailing Benedict full time.

Benedict wrote two letters to Francis appealing to him to do or say something to clear up the situation because Ganswein was suffering and "under attack from all sides". Francis never reinstated Ganswein in the post.

Ganswein wrote that Benedict told him on Sept 25, 2012, that he had decided to resign - about five months before he did - and said the pope told a handful of top Vatican officials later.

He said he tried to convince the pope to slow down rather then step down but Benedict would not have it and began thinking of the best timing for an event they knew would be historic.