Kremlin says it is not Russia's place to advise China's Xi on whether to go to Ukraine

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was not up to Russia to advise Chinese President Xi Jinping on whether he should visit Ukraine or not.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has extended an invitation to the Chinese leader to visit, the Associated Press reported earlier on Wednesday.

"We know China's balanced position, we value it highly and we believe the leader of China makes his own decisions on the expediency of certain contacts. We have no right to offer any advice here," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.