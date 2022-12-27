    বাংলা

    UN urges countries to help Rohingya at sea as hundreds land in Indonesia

    Nearly 500 Rohingya have reached Indonesia in the past six weeks while "many others did not act despite numerous pleas and appeals for help", the UNHCR said in a statement

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Dec 2022, 01:13 PM
    Updated : 27 Dec 2022, 01:13 PM

    The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) urged countries on Tuesday to help Rohingya Muslims stranded at sea as at least 20 reportedly died and hundreds more landed in Indonesia after weeks adrift in the Indian Ocean.

    Nearly 500 Rohingya have reached Indonesia in the past six weeks while "many others did not act despite numerous pleas and appeals for help", the UNHCR said in a statement.

    It said on Monday said 2022 could be one of the deadliest years at sea in almost a decade for the Rohingya with a growing number of them fleeing desperate conditions in refugee camps in Bangladesh. One boat carrying 180 people is believed to have sunk in early December, with all on board presumed dead, according to rights groups.

    The Rohingya have long been persecuted in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, which borders Bangladesh. For years many have fled to neighbouring states like Thailand and Bangladesh, and to Muslim-majority Malaysia and Indonesia between November and April when seas are calmer.

    Nearly 1 million live in crowded conditions in Bangladesh, including many of the hundreds of thousands who fled a deadly crackdown in 2017 by Myanmar's military, which denies committing crimes against humanity.

    Rights groups have recorded a significant increase in the number leaving the camps, from about 500 last year to an estimated 2,400 this year. It is not clear what is driving the larger exodus. Some activists believe the lifting of COVID restrictions around Southeast Asia, a favoured destination for the Rohingya, could be a factor.

    'DANGEROUS VOYAGES'

    A boat washed ashore in Aceh province on the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Monday carrying 174 Rohingya, most of them dehydrated, fatigued and in need of urgent medical care after weeks at sea, local disaster agency officials said.

    Some survivors recounted stories of hunger and desperation, saying more than 20 of the passengers died on the way.

    "We came here from the largest Bangladesh refugee camp with the hope that the Indonesian people would give us the opportunity of education," said Umar Farukh, who spoke in a shelter crowded with Rohingya men, women and children receiving care from Indonesian medics.

    Thai authorities said after rescuing six people found clinging to a water tank floating in the Andaman Sea that the survivors reported their boat being denied access to Malaysia and turning back towards Bangladesh.

    Malaysia's Maritime Enforcement Ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

    Monday's landing in Indonesia was the latest in a series of Rohingya boat landings and rescues around the region in recent weeks, prompting Bangladesh authorities to try and stop people from risking their lives on boats to Southeast Asia.

    "We're doing everything possible to stop them from taking the dangerous voyages," Bangladeshi Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mohammad Mizanur Rahman told Reuters late on Monday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rohingya refugees sit on the truck at the temporary shelter in Pidie, Aceh province, Indonesia, December 26, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
    Hundreds of Rohingya leave Bangladesh
    Rights groups have recorded a major rise in the number of Rohingya leaving the camps in Bangladesh from about 500 in 2021 to some 2,400 this year
    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off, carrying 53 Starlink internet satellites, from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, May 18, 2022.
    Around 100 Starlinks now active in Iran: Musk
    The billionaire earlier said he would activate Starlink in Iran as part of a US-backed effort 'to advance internet freedom and the free flow of information' to Iranians
    Representative picture
    3 killed in military helicopter crash in Niger
    A Nigerien military helicopter crashed landing at an airport in the capital
    People light a fire during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran Sept 21, 2022.
    UK-linked arrests reflect 'destructive role' in protests: Iran
    Iran arrested seven, including citizens linked to the UK, over anti-government protests that have rocked the country

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher