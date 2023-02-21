G7 finance chiefs to meet on Feb 23 to discuss measures against Russia

The G7 meeting will be followed later in the week by a broader gathering of G20 financial leaders from the world's major economies, which will be hosted in Bengaluru by India, which has the G20 presidency.

The Ukraine war and the global economy are expected to be the focus of the G20 talks.

It will discuss inflation that has been heightened by Russia's war, energy and food prices, and support for emerging market economies facing debt problems. A failure to tackle emerging market debt could lead to a financial crisis, a senior Japanese official said earlier.

"By contributing to discussions on these problems, we are hoping to produce significant results that will lead to stable and sustainable global growth," Suzuki said.