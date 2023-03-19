Israeli and Palestinian officials meet in pre-Ramadan push for calm

The Israeli-occupied West Bank has seen a surge of confrontations in recent months, with near-daily military raids and escalating settler violence amid a spate of attacks by Palestinians.

Over the past year, Israeli forces have made thousands of arrests in the West Bank and killed more than 200 Palestinians, including fighters and civilians.

More than 40 Israelis and three Ukrainians have died in Palestinian attacks in the same period.

Israel pledged in Aqaba to halt discussions on new settlement units in the West Bank for four months and stop authorisation of outposts for six months.

But Israeli Prime Minister quickly appeared to downplay any commitment, saying there would be no freeze in an apparent nod to hardline members of his coalition government.

Last month, Netanyahu's government authorised nine Jewish settler outposts in the West Bank and announced mass construction of new homes in established settlements. The move drew deep dismay from the United States.