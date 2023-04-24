China's cooperation with Europe 'unlimited' as with Russia

China's cooperation with Europe and other nations is "endless" just as its ties with Russia are "unlimited", China's envoy to the European Union said, giving some reassurance of China's neutrality over Ukraine in an interview published on Monday.

It was unclear when Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, gave the interview to the Chinese news outlet The Paper.

But its publication comes hard on the heels of controversial remarks by China's ambassador to France, who questioned the sovereignty of former Soviet Union states including Ukraine during an interview with French television on Friday.