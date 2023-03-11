Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded

SVB did not respond to calls for comment.

The collapse sent shockwaves through the startup community, which has come to view the lender as a source of reliable capital.

The bank's customers were met with locked doors on Friday. A client dashboard was down, a UK-based client of the bank said.

Dean Nelson, CEO of Cato Digital, was on a line outside of SVB Santa Clara headquarters, hoping to get answers. Nelson said he was worried about the company's ability to pay employees and cover expenses.

"Access to the cash is the biggest problem for the majority of the companies here. If you’re a startup, cash is king. The cash and the workflow, to be able to have the runway is critical."

The problems at SVB, which quickly escalated after the bank said on Wednesday it would raise money, underscore how a campaign by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks to fight inflation by ending the era of cheap money is exposing vulnerabilities in the market. The worries walloped the banking sector.

US banks have lost over $100 billion in stock market value over the past two days, with European banks losing around another $50 billion in value. Regional banks sold off on Friday.

US lenders First Republic Bank and Western Alliance said on Friday their liquidity and deposits remained strong, aiming to calm investors as their shares fell. Others such as Germany's Commerzbank issued unusual statements to reassure investors.

Some analysts forecast more pain for the sector as the episode spread concern about hidden risks in the banking sector and its vulnerability to the rising cost of money.

"There could be a bloodbath next week as banks are in trouble, the short sellers are out there and they are going to attack every single bank, especially the smaller ones," said Christopher Whalen, chairman of Whalen Global Advisors.