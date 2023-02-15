EU debates 11bn euro worth of trade curbs in new Russia sanctions

Rubber and asphalt would be added to the EU list of barred imports from Russia and the bloc would ban Russia Today's Arabic service from its territory, according to the people, who are familiar with the confidential talks.

Further bans on EU exports to Russia were meant to stifle Moscow's ability to produce arms and equipment deployed against Ukraine.

The sources said they would cover electronic circuits and components, thermal cameras, radios and heavy vehicles, as well as steel and aluminium used in construction and machinery serving industrial and construction purposes.

The Commission also proposed further restrictions on European joint ventures with Russia and Russian nationals sitting on boards in Europe, they added.

The bloc aims to both extend its measures against Russia and close loopholes in existing sanctions, including tighter controls on selling satellite data to China, which the sources said risked being passed on to Russia.

EU nations are also looking at additional reporting obligations to better track Russian assets in Europe as they seek ways to use those frozen under sanctions to finance rebuilding Ukraine from the war.

The EU has so far located around 33.8 billion euros worth of Russian central bank assets on its territory, according to EU officials, from an estimated $300 billion frozen outside of Russia.

Addressing the same session of the European Parliament, the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell said EU countries had to supply more arms, more quickly to Ukraine, where the United States and NATO said Russia has started a new offensive.