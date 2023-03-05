Biotech corn and soy widely used, consumers still wary of GM wheat

Monsanto's experimental wheat was supposed to have been destroyed or stored securely. However, small patches of Roundup-resistant wheat plants emerged years later in several US states, including Oregon in 2013, Montana in 2014 and Washington in 2016 and 2019 as well as Canada's Alberta province in 2017.

The findings prompted importers, including Japan and South Korea, to suspend imports of North American wheat until they could confirm that no unapproved strains had entered commercial channels.

Attitudes toward genetically modified crops vary around the world. China, a top world buyer of soy and corn, allows GM crops in imported feed grains but only recently began to approve GM varieties for cultivation.

Germany, home to seed giants Bayer and BASF, imports GM soy. But domestic opposition to biotech crops is strong enough that these companies conduct their crop research abroad.

Australia grows and exports GM cotton and canola, and the country in May approved Bioceres' biotech wheat for use in foods.

Mexico, among the largest buyers of US corn, has said it will halt GM corn imports for human consumption, but walked back a deadline to ban the corn for animal feed.

In the United States, some producers and wheat industry leaders have expressed interest in using biotechnology to boost wheat's profitability and appeal to farmers.

In the quarter-century since genetically modified corn and soybeans were introduced, overall US plantings of those crops expanded by 13% and 37%, respectively, while US wheat plantings fell by 37%, hitting the lowest in more than 100 years in 2020, according to US Department of Agriculture data.

The majority of biotech corn and soybean crops are modified for insect resistance and herbicide tolerance, traits that some wheat growers would like to access. Bioceres' drought-tolerant wheat, known as HB4, adds another element to the mix.